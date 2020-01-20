Ramon Dale Stoller, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 4, 1929, in Gridley, Ill., to Henry Stoller and Helen Kaehr Stoller.

Ramon graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1949. He married Flossie Steffen Feb. 25, 1951, in Bluffton. They lived together on their family farm in Adams County for 33 years, moving to Bluffton in 1984.

In addition to farming and raising livestock, Ramon worked for Madison Silo Sales. After retirement he worked part-time driving recreational vehicles for Don Ray RV.

He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton. In Ramon’s spare time, he enjoyed wood crafting and making wooden toys of all kinds.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Flossie Stoller of Bluffton; his children, Allen (Susan) Stoller of Bluffton, Bill (Kathy) Stoller of Bluffton, Connie (Keith) Aschliman of Bluffton, Larry (Sharon) Stoller of Bluffton and Keith (Ken O’Hair) Stoller of Indianapolis; 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Gerber of Bluffton. His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Church East. There will be additional viewing one hour prior to the service. John Reinhard and Mark Gerber will officiate at the services.

Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials may be made to “Foundations” on Market Street in Bluffton.

Online condolences: goodwincaleharnish.com