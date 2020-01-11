Pat H. Meade, 78, of Rochester and formerly of Wells County, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Becky; three sons, Ted Meade, David Meade and Doug (Jana) Meade; brothers, Mike (Mary Dean) Meade and Jeff (Kathy) Meade, both of Bluffton.

Calling is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Good Family Funeral Home in Rochester. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

