Home State & National News On America’s edge, census begins in a tiny Alaska town On America’s edge, census begins in a tiny Alaska town January 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana may restrict public access to Lake Michigan beaches State & National News Impeachment trial is under way as senators take their oaths State & National News Plan to boost Indiana teachers’ pay turned down by Republicans