NOTICE TO BIDDERS FOR NORTHERN WELLS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of School Trustees of the Northern Wells Community Schools (the “Owner”) will receive sealed bids for the Ceiling & Lighting Renovation at Norwell High School.

Bids will be accepted at the Northern Wells Community Schools Administration Office, 312 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, until 10:00 a.m. (local time), on February 6, 2020. No pre-bid is scheduled for this project. Bids will be opened and tabulated at that time in the Board Room

All bidding and construction shall be in accordance with construction documents prepared by Barton-Coe-Vilamaa, Architect and Engineers, Inc., which can be obtained from the office of Barton-Coe-Vilamaa. Call 260/489-9079 (office of Barton-Coe-Vilamaa) to request an invitation to receive digital access to the bidding documents.

Bidders will be required to file, with their bids, a certified check made payable to the Northern Wells Community Schools or a Bid Bond for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of their maximum bid or bids. Should a successful bidder withdraw its bid, or fail to execute a satisfactory Contract, Northern Wells Community Schools may then declare the bid deposit or bid bond to be forfeited as liquidated damages.

Each successful bidder shall be required to furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond which cover faithful performance of the contract and the payment of all obligations arising thereunder. A Maintenance Bond shall also be required. Said bonds shall remain in full force and effect for twelve months from the substantial completion of the Work.

Contracts will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder complying with the conditions for bidding, provided the bid is reasonable and it is to the best interest of the Owner to accept it. The Owner reserves the right to reject the bid of any or all bidders in accordance with Indiana Code 36-1-12.

Bids not reaching said office by 10:00 a.m., on February 6, 2020 will not be opened and will be returned unopened to the original bidder.

Dated this 10th day of January 2020.

BOARD OF SCHOOL

TRUSTEES

NORTHERN WELLS

COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

