TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 90-20-0003-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $119,008.59

Cause No. 90C01-1901-MF-000002

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Defendant: Timothy A. Grund

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 10:00 A.M. of said day as listed above, at 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Lot Numbered Forty-one (41) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Townley and Silver’s West Addition to the Town, now City of Bluffton.

Commonly Known as: 504 W. CHERRY ST., BLUFFTON, IN 46714-1801

Parcel No. 90-08-04-530-088.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday,

Sheriff of Wells County

By Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824-3426

Township of property location: Harrison

Common street address of property: 504 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714-1801

Property Tax ID: 90-08-04-530-088.000-004

Attorney: BARRY T. BARNES

Attorney Number: 19657-49

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 100138F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

nb 1/8, 1/15, 1/22

hspaxlp