TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff’s Sale File Number: 90-20-0006-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor, 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $138,704.11

Cause No. 90C01-1807-MF-000029

Plaintiff: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Defendant: Derrick J. Brown and Unknown Tenant

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Wells Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, requireding me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, at the hour of 10:00 A.M. of said day as listed above, at 102 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana:

Lot Numbered Twenty (20) as known and designated on the recorded Plat of Willowbrook Village, Section 1, a Subdivision in the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 27 North, Range 12 East, reference being had to Plat Book 4, page 7 of the Wells County, Indiana records.

Commonly Known as: 205 BRIARCREST PL., BLUFFTON, IN 46714-1031

Parcel No. 90-25-27-500-020.000-011

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. This Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of the above-described real estate upon the owners, pursuant to requirements of IC 32-29-7-3.

Scott Holliday, Sheriff of Wells County

By: Karen Thompson, Jail Commander

Phone: (260) 824-3426

Township of property location: Lancaster

Common street address of property: 205 Briarcrest Pl., Bluffton, IN 46714-1031

Property Tax ID: 90-25-27-500-020.000-011

Attorney: BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney Number: 22108-29

Law Firm: Feiwell & Hannoy, P.C.

Contact Number: (317) 237-2727

F&H Reference #: 098771F01

The sheriff’s office does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known street address. It is the buyer’s responsibility to research the legal description and associated legal filings.

PLEASE SERVE

Derrick J. Brown

Address Unknown

Service by Publication

