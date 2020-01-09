NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED RATES AND CHARGES

Property owners, ratepayers and other interested parties in, served by or to be served by the Water Utility of the City of Bluffton are hereby notified that Ordinance No. 1512 amending the rates and charges for services to be rendered by the Water Utility, was introduced at a meeting of the Common Council (“Council”) of the City of Bluffton, Indiana held on January 7, 2020. At a meeting of the Council to be held at 7:00 p.m. (local time) on January 20, 2020, in the Bluffton City Hall, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, there will be a public hearing on the matter of the rates and charges, and consideration of adoption of Ordinance No.1512, which provides in part:

13.08.030 Rates

There shall be and there are hereby established for the use of and the service rendered by Bluffton Utilities Water Department the following rates and charges, based on the use of water supplied by said waterworks system:

Rates Per 100 cu. ft.

Added to Monthly Minimum

Metered Rates Per Month Phase I (1) Phase II (2)

First 200 cu. ft. over minimum usage allowed $6.81 $7.83

Next 800 cu. ft. 5.22 6.00

Next 5,000 cu. ft. 3.99 4.59

Next 14,000 cu. ft. 2.74 3.15

Over 20,000 cu. ft. 2.19 2.51

Minimum Monthly Charge

Each user shall pay a minimum monthly charge in accordance with the following applicable size of meter installed, for which the user will be entitled to the quantity of water set out of the above schedule of rates.

Per Month

Meter Size Cu. Ft. Allowed Phase I (1) Phase II (2)

5/8” and 3/4” 200 $13.62 $15.66

1” 342 21.03 24.19

1 ¼” and 1 ½” 553 32.05 36.86

2” 749 42.27 48.62

3” 1,206 63.61 73.15

4” 1,730 84.51 97.19

6” 2,792 126.89 145.92

Per Annum

Public Fire Protection Phase I (1) Phase II (2)

For each hydrant per annum $561.66 $645.91

Private Fire Protection Per Month

Sprinkling System Phase I (1) Phase II (2)

1 ½” line $42.39 $48.75

2” line 56.33 64.78

3” line 77.74 89.40

4” line 91.89 105.67

6” line 148.45 170.72

8” line 185.23 213.02

10” line 229.57 264.01

12” line 330.53 380.11

Per Annum

Phase I (1) Phase II (2)

For each hydrant per annum $561.66 $645.91

(1) Phase I effective March 1, 2020.

(2) Phase II effective September 1, 2020.

At such hearing and prior to final adoption of Ordinance No.1512, all interested parties may appear and be heard. A copy of Ordinance No.1512 may be examined at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer.

Dated this 7th day of January 2020.

Tamara D. Runyon, IAMC, MMC

Municipal Clerk Treasurer

