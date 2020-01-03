STATE OF INDIANA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1912-MI-000035

IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

Stephen Ananias Bowersock )

Petitioner )

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Stephen Ananias Bowersock, whose mailing address is 807 Heatherwood Lane, in the WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Stephen Ananias Bowersock has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that his name be change to Stephen Ananias Senior.

Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on FEBRUARY 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM

Stephen A Bowersock

Petitioner

12/16/2019

Kenton W. Kiracofe

Judicial Officer

Dated: December 20, 2019

nb 1/3, 1/10, 1/17

hspaxlp