STATE OF INDIANA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
CAUSE NO.
90C01-1912-MI-000035
IN RE THE NAME CHANGE OF: )
Stephen Ananias Bowersock )
Petitioner )
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Stephen Ananias Bowersock, whose mailing address is 807 Heatherwood Lane, in the WELLS County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that Stephen Ananias Bowersock has filed a petition in the WELLS Court requesting that his name be change to Stephen Ananias Senior.
Notice is further given that the hearing will be held on said Petition on FEBRUARY 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM
Stephen A Bowersock
Petitioner
12/16/2019
Kenton W. Kiracofe
Judicial Officer
Dated: December 20, 2019
nb 1/3, 1/10, 1/17
