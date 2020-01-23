Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 6th day of February, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Bluffton Health Systems, PO Box 8040, Fort Wayne, IN 46898 for the purpose of Rezoning.

Current Zoning: R-2

Proposed Zoning: R-3

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1100 S Main St., Bluffton, IN 46714 (Old Wells Community Hospital).

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as SKILES ADD LOTS: 1, 2, 3 & 4 4-P WIECKINGS ADD LOTS: 3, 4, 5, & 6/155.5’ OF JOHNSON N OF SPRING SW SE/PT SW SE W OF SKILES in the SE quarter of Section 4 Township 26N Range 12E in Harrison Township.

Dated this 17th day of January, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

