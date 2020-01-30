The Wells County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals (PTABOA) will meet for the first time in 2020 on March 13th, 2020 in the Commissioner’s Room in the Courthouse Annex at 223 W. Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana at 8:30 a.m. The Board will consider any appeals of property tax assessment or other business properly brought to the Board.

Upon completion of the business at hand, the Board will recess until the next succeeding second Monday of the month adjourning sine die in December 2020.

Normally the meetings are open unless and until private financial information of the appellant is being presented.

oj, nb 1/30, 2/6

