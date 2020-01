To Kevin and Rachel Amos and any lienholders or persons claiming interest in the mobile home located at 80 Sunset Dr. Lot 1, Bluffton, IN 46714, State Parcel# 90-411-02014-52. Vin# M240974. Year: 1989. Make: Schultz. Color: brown and white. Walnut Hills MHP LLC is requesting possession of the home. Contact Walnut Hills MHP LLC at (260) 827-7516.

nb 1/25, 2/1

hspaxlp