The City of Bluffton is accepting sealed bids for the paving of streets in 2020. Bidding instructions and specifications may be obtained from the office of the Clerk Treasurer, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, during normal business hours of Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bids must be returned to the office of the Clerk Treasurer by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, to be opened and read aloud at the public meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety which will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

nb 1/23, 1/30

