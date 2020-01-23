The City of Bluffton will receive sealed bids for the construction of sidewalks/curbs and concrete repair.

Specifications and Notice to Bidders may be obtained from the office of the Clerk Treasurer, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Sealed bids must be returned to the office of the Clerk Treasurer by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 to be opened at the regularly scheduled public meeting of the Board of Works and Public Safety at 3:30 p.m. on February 11, 2020.

nb 1/23, 1/30

