Norma Gale Chambers, 80, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her home in Warren.

She was born June 27, 1939, in Warren, to Holland E. Ruble and Esther Thompson Ruble. She married Donald Dee “Tony” Chambers Jan. 6, 1962, in Warren; her husband preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2014.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Ruble, and a sister, A. Kathern Conrad.

Calling will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home, Warren. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

