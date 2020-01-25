Meredith Diann Huss McCarter, 45, of Celina, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home with her family. She was born the daughter of Douglas Huss and Claudia Huffman Wilcox Aug. 1, 1974, in Bluffton. She was married to Gerald McCarter, who lives in Celina.

Meredith is survived by five children, Skylar McCarter, Victoria McCarter, Lane (Joshua) Gibson, Stephanie McCarter and Alden McCarter, all of Celina. She had three grandchildren, Aria Rodriguez, Alexander Osborne and Oliver Osborne. Her grandmother Mildred Huss is surviving, living in Bluffton; as are her stepfather, Brian Wilcox of Coldwater, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Ellen Huffman; grandfather, Earl Huss; sisters, Stephanie Huss and Angela McHenry; her stepmother, Judy Huss; an uncle and aunt, Dan (Mar) Huss; and a nephew, Justin McHenry.

Meredith graduated from Coldwater High School in 1994. She retired from Wal-Mart in 2016 after 15 years of service as an associate. She loved nature and animals, especially giraffes. She enjoyed music, word finds, jigsaw puzzles and just spending time with her family, friends, children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Cliff Rice officiating. Her interment will be held at 1 p.m. in the Six Mile Cemetery, in Bluffton. Friends may call on Monday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 8p.m. and an hour before services Tuesday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina.

Memorial contributions may to State of the Heart Care 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331 or the McCarter family.

