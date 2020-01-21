Home State & National News McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with long days McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with long days January 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News On America’s edge, census begins in a tiny Alaska town State & National News Indiana may restrict public access to Lake Michigan beaches State & National News Impeachment trial is under way as senators take their oaths