Marian I. Towne, 94, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Sept. 14, 1925, in Newburgh, N.Y., to David P. Lindsley and Henrietta Elizabeth Mackey Lindsley. She married Calvin E. “Cal” Towne Dec. 16, 1950, in Rochester, N.Y. The couple enjoyed 66 years together before he preceded her in death April 17, 2017.

A homemaker, Marian was a faithful member of the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include her children, Calvin (Linnea) Towne of Springboro, Ohio, Gerald W. (Theresa) Towne of Markle, Steve (Mary) Towne of Poneto, Carol (Ruben) Rodriguez of Justin, Texas, Sharon (Randy) Eskew of Fort Wayne, Joanne (Scott) Landers of Bluffton, and Susie (Ken) Towne-Powell of Ossian. She is also survived by 34 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Marian is also survived by two siblings, Ruth E. Johnson of New York and Roy A. (Lori) Lindsley of New York.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Marian E. Girod in 2002, and a brother, David P. Lindsley.

Marian’s calling hours and service will both take place at the church she loved, the Bluffton Church of the Nazarene, 1515 Clark Ave. in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the church. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church, with additional calling for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Tim Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Good News Club of the Child Evangelism Fellowship or to the Autism Awareness organization.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.