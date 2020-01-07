Mabel M. Denis, 102, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 5, 2020, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Mabel was born in Wells County on April 25, 1917, to Forest E. and Nettie P. Frauhiger Mankey. She married Jacob Denis in Decatur on April 21, 1940. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1980.

A 1935 graduate of Lancaster Central High School, Mabel worked as a department manager at Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 25 years, until her retirement in 1973. Mabel was a long-time member of Simpson Methodist Church in Allen County and volunteered at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for 20 years.

Mabel will be remembered as someone who loved life and had a great sense of humor. Some of her hobbies included sewing and crocheting, reading, and doing word search puzzles. She also enjoyed watching Purdue basketball games and attending family reunions, and especially enjoyed spending time with all her family.

Survivors include a son, Don (Jane) Denis of Wausaukee, Wisc.; a daughter, Connie (Richard) Schram of High Pointe, N.C.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; along with three sisters, Dorothy Hoffman of Decatur, Patsy (Larry) Dafforn of Yoder, and Laura (Doyle) Werling of Ossian.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mabel was preceded in death by five brothers, Ralph, Carl, Glen, Walter, and Lester Mankey; and four sisters, Freda McBride, Violet Hoffman, Mary Gould, and Bonnie Mankey.

Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 9, , from 10 a.m. until noon at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at noon, officiated by Bishop Jerry Qualls. Private entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to the River Terrace Chapel Ministry.

