Lynn L. Daugherty, 78, of Warren, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Huntington County, to Garl O. and Isabelle Holmes Daugherty. He married Mary Cunningham Dec. 30, 1961, in Oklahoma City, Ok.; she survives.

Additional survivors include a son, Chris (Tammi) Daugherty of Bluffton; a daughter, Chrystal Collett of Warren; brothers, Lanny Reese Daugherty and Kenton Daugherty both of Oklahoma; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.

Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Heritage Pointe-Applegate Chapel. A service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren. Online condolences at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com