Loyal Charles Humbracht, 94, of Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Loyal was born Oct. 11, 1925, in Marengo, Ill., a son of Henry C. and Elizabeth C. Voigt Humbracht.

During the 1960s and early 1970s. Loyal owned and operated The Loyal Accounting Service and worked as a general CPA for Allstate Insurance Company in Chicago, Ill. He would later retire in 1990 as an executive vice president and comptroller at U.S. Life and Casualty Company in Chicago.

He was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Uniondale, the Elgin Moose Lodge as well as the Jaycees there. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing Pinochle. He always kept score and always seemed to have won.

Surviving family include his children, L. Lamont (John Holzinger) Humbracht and Sally (Stephen) Bracke; grandchildren, Marissa Bracke, Alex (Jilayne Willhoite) Bracke, Sam Shafer, Charles Bracke, and R. Patrick Shafer; great-grandchildren, Theodore and Annabelle Bracke; son-in-law, Phil Shafer; a dear family friend, Chuck Haas; and many terrific neighbors that watched over and cared for him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Larraine Hulke Humbracht, and daughters, Carol Ann Humbracht and Mary Shafer.

A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian, at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Shelter Bluffton Animal Shelter.

