Leslie D. Ploughe, 80, formerly of Ossian, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on Oct. 22, 1939 to the late Dale and Elma Slater Ploughe.

He was employed for 25 years with International Harvester and 19 years with Dana Corporation in Syracuse. Leslie was with the 235th Air Traffic Control Flight in the Indiana Air National Guard for 29 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 145, Bluffton; American Legion Post 111, Bluffton; and the Eastern Star.

Leslie is survived by two sons, David D. Ploughe and Dean N. Ploughe, both of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Janice L. (Joe) Eckersley of Warner-Robbins, Ga.; two sisters, Shirley Ploughe and Sara (Don) Bultemeier, both of Preble; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Ploughe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Military Graveside Rites will follow at the Decatur Cemetery by the American Legion Post 43. Pastor Ernie Suman will be officiating.

Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur.

To sign our guest book, visit: www.hshfuneralhome.com