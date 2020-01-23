Notice is hereby given that the Ossian Town Council, Ossian, Indiana, will receive sealed bids up to and until 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 27, 2020, local time, at the office of the Town of Ossian, 507 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777, for the following project:

A New Pavilion Building at Archbold Wilson Park, 315 East Lafever Street, Ossian, IN 46777.

Plans & Specifications are on file at the office of the architect, Project Design & Management, Inc., 725 Airport North Office Park, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 and at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777. Bid documents shall be available to bidding contractors through electronic download. Hard copies can be obtained at ARC Indiana, 445 Fernhill Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805, at contractor’s expense. Bids for the work shall be submitted on Form #96, as set out by the State of Indiana Board of Accounts. Bids for the work must be accompanied by a 10% bid bond or cashier’s check and the necessary affidavit of non-collusion as required by law of the State of Indiana.

The Ossian Town Council reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and hold all bids for a period of 45 days before final decision.

Ossian Town Council

Luann Martin, Town Manager

