LEGAL NOTICE

Public notice is hereby given to affected property owners pursuant to 170 lAC 4-9-4(f) that within two (2) to six (6) weeks of the date of this notice, weather permitting, Duke Energy Indiana, LLC will be performing vegetation management as part of its power line maintenance program in the area described below. As part of this project, one of its contractors that employ qualified utility line clearance tree workers will be trimming and/or removing trees and brush to clear the lines of vegetation in order to provide safe and reliable electric service. Vegetation management will be performed in/near Huntington, Markle on or near streets identified below:

Beginning at the substation located near the intersection of N Meridian St & Riverside Dr; to include areas around & near: E of S Broadway St, S of E 400 N, W of I-69, along Hwy 224 through Markle ending just W of N Tracy St, including the town of Markle.

The date this notice is published initiates the two (2) week period for calculating implied consent by an affected property owner under 170 lAC 4-9. If you have any questions you may contact the Duke Energy Vegetation Management toll free number, 866-385-3675.

nb 1/16, oj 1/23

