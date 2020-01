LeAnda J. Niblick, 57, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 13, 1962, in Bluffton.

Survivors include a daughter, Jenna Niblick of Syracuse, and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jared Niblick.

Services are pending at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home in Fort Wayne.