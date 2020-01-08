Jeffrey Lee Bailey, 59, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and formerly of Berne, Ind., passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.

Jeff was born in Fort Meade, Md, on June 21, 1960, to Farmer and Margaret (Burns) Bailey. He married Karen L. Steffen in Decatur on Dec. 28, 1989; she survives.

Jeff attended South Adams High School and was a Friend of the Apostolic Christian Church. He worked many years in the construction industry at various companies in the area. He enjoyed collecting all sorts of things, including nice glass and silver. Other hobbies of Jeff’s included attending carnivals, where he especially enjoyed playing the carnival games.

Jeff was a kid at heart and loved all of God’s creatures, especially animals. He will be missed by his two cats, Buttons and Tiny. More than anything else, Jeff deeply loved his family.

In addition to his wife, Jeff is survived by a son, Rob (Sierra) Parker of Grabill; a daughter, Teresa (Chris) Garner of Poneto; eight grandchildren, Tim, Isaiah, Azerica, Jasmine, Dominic, Willow, Michael, and Zion; a great-grandson, Steffen; a sister, Teresa (Ron) Greenway of Berne; 11 nieces and nephews, Sarah (Tony) Dawson, Kati (Jon) Myers, Elise VanHorn, Madison (Ben) Johnson, Josh VanHorn, Kaylie VanHorn, Caden Steffen, Tre (Brittaney) Steffen, Erika (Drew) Miller, Dharma Steffen, and Bailey Ellis; and two great-nieces, Alexis and Audrey Dawson.

Aside from his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by an infant sister, Betty Bailey; his good friend, Rob Parker II; and his two pets, Cheesey the cat and Rascal the ferret.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, officiated by Ron Kipfer. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.

