Jeffery L. Friar, 77, of Hartford City, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Bluffton, to Olin Friar and Jane Williamson-Nestleroad. He married Karen Kunkel-Smekens Nov. 19, 1989, in Las Vegas. She survives.

Jeff was a 1961 graduate of Chester Center High School. After high school he worked at Essex Wire in Marion, and Franklin Electric in Bluffton, before dedicating the bulk of his career as a skilled tradesman for the International Association of Ironworkers, Local 147 in Fort Wayne.

Jeff and his wife Karen made many cherished memories vacationing with friends and family, but always enjoyed returning home to their residence in rural Blackford County. He loved working outdoors and took great pride in maintaining a beautifully landscaped yard and home. An avid fan of whatever his grandchildren were involved in, Jeff attended countless games, meets, concerts, and events to show his loving support. When he wasn’t in the bleachers watching grandkids, Jeff was rooting for Indiana basketball and the Indianapolis Colts.

Loving survivors include his wife of 31 years, Karen Friar of Hartford City; a son, Jay (Judy) Friar of Pennville; daughters, Teresa Dollar of Montpelier and Jennie (Clayton) Hunter of Tampa, Fla.; stepchildren Brady (Kristina) Smekens of Warren and Angie (Scott) Harris of Poneto; sister, Cheryl Powell of Montpelier; stepsister, Ann Schoff of Greenville, Ohio; stepbrother, Keith Nestleroad of Montpelier; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Suzanne Friar Harris; brother, Charlie Nestleroad; stepsisters, Rita Buyer and Kaye Hartman; and niece, Debbie Harris.

Family and friends may gather to share memories at Walker-Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier Thursday, January 30 from 3 to 8 p.m. A service to celebrate Jeff’s life will occur at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Walker-Glancy Funeral Home, with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made the Southern Wells Athletic Boosters.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier.