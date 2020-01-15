Janice E. Waters, 63 of Fort Wayne and formerly of Markle, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital.

She was born Feb. 27, 1956, in Huntington, to Gerald C. and Dorothy J. Harris Waters.

Survivors include a brother, Gary (Donna) Waters of Markle, and a sister, Linda (Bryan) Peterson of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Huntington County.

