Janet Schoeff

Janet Ann Schoeff, 80, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Janet was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Wells County, to E. Carl Cash and E. Marguerite Matson Cash.

She was a 1957 graduate of Rockcreek Center High School. Following graduation, she married Roy D. Schoeff June 14, 1964, in Bluffton. He survives in Poneto.

Janet worked at State Farm Insurance and the News-Banner in Bluffton. After 21 years of service, Janet retired in 2001 from Southern Wells Schools as a secretary.

She was member of the Poneto United Methodist Church and a former member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Bluffton. Janet was an active member with Poneto United Methodist Women and Rockcreek Loyal Neighbors Club.

Janet played the piano and organ at her church for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed giving accordion lessons, traveling with her husband, camping, spending time with her family and neighbors, canning the goods from her garden, and attending monthly luncheons with retired co-workers from Southern Wells Schools.

She is survived by three daughters, Cara Schoeff of Fort Wayne, Shelley (Todd) Preston of Warren, and Sheryl (Carl) Lusher of Auburn; a son, Brad (Abigail) Schoeff of Bluffton; and seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dixie Randol.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home with additional visitation one hour prior to the services. Rev. Roy Nevil will officiate services.

Burial will follow immediately at the Woodlawn Cemetery at Warren.

Memorials may be made to the Poneto United Methodist Church.

