Fort Wayne nature preserve gets 40-acre addition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A swampy nature preserve in northeastern Indiana is growing by 40 acres (16.18 hectares) thanks to a financial gift from an anonymous donor.

The Little River Wetlands Project announced recently that it had purchased the mostly undeveloped property from Republic Services, a recycling and garbage company, to expand Eagle Marsh.

The acquisition boosts the footprint of the wetlands-filled nature preserve that’s southwest of Fort Wayne to 831 acres (336.2 hectares). The property is adjacent to the offices of the Little River Wetlands Project, a nonprofit land trust that co-owns Eagle Marsh.

“What’s unique about this new property is that portions of it have not been logged or disturbed since the first aerial photographs in 1938,” said Amy Silva, the group’s executive director.

The purchase price for the land was not disclosed, but Silva said it was funded by a local couple who prefer to remain anonymous, and grants from The Nature Conservancy and the Ropchan Foundation.

She said a 3-acre gated parking lot on the Republic Services property will be used as a trailhead to access the preserve’s new addition and an adjacent 35-acre forested wetland parcel the group acquired in June.

The area will not be open to the public initially, but plans are in the works to establish trails and infrastructure to allow access within a few year

Eagle Marsh is considered one of the biggest urban wetland restorations nationwide.

University of Southern Indiana prof named poet laureate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A recently retired University of Southern Indiana professor already has a new job, as Indiana’s newest poet laureate.

The Indiana Arts Commission says Matthew Graham of Evansville began his two-year term as state poet laureate on Wednesday. He succeeds Adrian Matejka, who’s an Indiana University professor.

Graham’s reign continues through Dec. 31, 2021. His duties as poet laureate will include making public appearances at poetry readings or literary events and promoting poetry, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Graham is the author of four books of poetry, including “The Geography of Home,“ released in 2018. He’s received a number of national, regional and local awards including a Pushcart Prize, an Academy of American Poets Award and two grants from the Indiana Arts Commission.

Graham recently retired from the University of Southern Indiana, where he had taught all levels of creative writing, contemporary literature and worked with multicultural and international students in freshman composition.

He co-founded and co-directed “The Ropewalk Writers’ Retreat” in the historic southwestern Indiana town of New Harmony.

Body found in Indiana pond identified as Chicago man

FISH LAKE, Ind. (AP) — A body found in a northwest Indiana pond has been identified as a Chicago man who family members say had been missing since mid-December, authorities said.

The La Porte County coroner identified the man as 47-year-old Joseph Clopton of Chicago, according to WSBT-TV.

Authorities said he was found near Fish Lake outside a bit shop.

Clopton was last seen Dec. 16 near his home on Chicago’s South Side. Family members and friends searched for him in the area.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Twins born in Indiana have birthdays in different decades

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Twins siblings born in an Indiana hospital around the New Years holiday have birthdays in different decades.

Dawn Gilliam delivered one baby, Joslyn, at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and a second baby, Jaxon, 30 minutes later at 12:07 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

“We’re kind of speechless still,“ said Gilliam’s partner Jason Tello. They live in Pendleton.

The babies weren’t due until February, but Gilliam made a New Years Eve trip to the hospital when she had a concern about a lack of fetal movement. Gilliam said hospital staff told her should would have to deliver much sooner.

The siblings have been recovering in the neonatal intensive care unit of Ascension St. Vincent in Carmel.

Gilliam said she pictures future New Years Eves as small celebrations with family.

Report blames 65 Indiana child deaths on abuse or neglect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new report shows that 65 Indiana children died from abuse or neglect during 2018, the same number as its last year-long review.

The Indiana Department of Child Services said it investigated 242 child fatalities in that happened in 2018, determining that 26% of those deaths were from abuse or neglect. The 65 such deaths for its 2017 report represented 21% of the fatalities investigated.

The report released Dec. 31 details 26 abuse or neglect deaths that happened during the last six months of 2017 as the state changed its reporting period from one beginning in July to instead cover a calendar year.

Northwestern Indiana’s Lake County had the most abuse or neglect deaths during 2018 with eight, while central Indiana’s Madison County was next highest with five.

The most common causes of death during 2018 were abusive head trauma, drowning and poisoning or acute intoxication, according to the report. Ten of the 65 child victims had previous substantiated history of neglect or abuse with DCS.

Those deaths occurred while t he child services agency has struggled with high turnover among caseworkers and a jump in the number of abused or neglected children cases that state officials have blamed on more drug-addicted parents.

Legislators last year trimmed $70 million from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request for an additional $572 million over the two years toward allowing the agency to keep hundreds of new caseworkers.

Holcomb sought that money to match a boost of $286 million, or about 40 percent, that his administration transferred to the agency in 2018, but officials said the lower funding level was possible because caseloads in the agency were improving.