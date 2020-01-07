Home State & National News Gov. Holcomb changes stance on teacher pay action Gov. Holcomb changes stance on teacher pay action January 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News ‘Honest mistake’ sets off alarm about U.S. troops in Iraq State & National News Indiana Roundup: 01-06-2020 State & National News New rule calls for inmate assessments