Gene E. Simon, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, 2020, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Gene was born on Nov. 2, 1938, in Adams County to James and Rosanna Myers Simon. He married Jane A. Williams in Poneto on Sept. 16, 1961; she preceded him in death on Sept. 20, 2016.

A 1956 graduate of Lancaster Central High School, Gene served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until 1961. He went on to work at Corning Glass in Bluffton until its closing and then worked at Dana for more than 15 years, until his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post 111 and also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include two daughters, Kelli Simon and Jodi (Thomas) Campbell, both of Fort Wayne; a son, Rick (Jennifer) Simon of Batesville; seven grandchildren, Gage Schiebel-Simon, Scott Campbell, Trevor Campbell, Landon Campbell, Mitchell Campbell, Jacob (Kirstyn) Simon, and Macy Simon; one great-grandchild, Skylar Campbell; two sisters, Nancy (Dan) Dellinger of Fort Wayne and Carol (Jerry) Sommer of Berne; and a brother, Rod (Teresa) Simon on Decatur.

In addition to his wife, Gene was preceded in death by both of his parents.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m, at the Mossburg Cemetery in Wells County, officiated by Pastor Troy Drayer. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com