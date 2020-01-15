Eliseo “Cheito” Martinez III, infant, was placed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, as the result of an automobile accident.

Eliseo was born in Bluffton Nov. 7, 2019, to Eliseo Martinez Jr. and Brianna (Perkins) Martinez. Both parents survive in Bluffton.

In addition to his parents, Eliseo is survived by two brothers, Christian and Landen Perkins of Bluffton; maternal grandmother, Jennifer Dillman Lefler of Bluffton; maternal grandfather, John Perkins III of Uniondale; paternal grandfather, Eliseo (Kathy) Martinez Sr. of Churubusco; paternal grandmother, Eva (Jose) Agado of Ligonier; maternal great-grandparents, George Dillman and Donna Dillman of Bluffton, and John Perkins Jr. and Sally Perkins of Uniondale; paternal great-grandmother, Maria Inosensia Banda; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Eliseo was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Eloisa Ochoa, Guilivaldo Agado, and Jose Martinez.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A funeral service to celebrate Eliseo’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Cleaveland officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

The family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support and kindness through this difficult time. Memorial donations may be made directly to the family, payable to Brianna K. Martinez.

