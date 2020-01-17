Doyle Robert Stern, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Doyle was born June 12, 1932, in Huntington County, Indiana, to Arthur Lloyd Stern and Ester M. Emley Stern. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1950 and was the owner/operator of Stern’s Auto Body Repair for 45 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a Scout leader for Troop 150 in Bluffton, a member and past president of the Bluffton Rotary Club, and served on the Lancaster Township Advisory Board for 12 years.

Doyle married the love of his life, Carol N. Barger Stern, on Sept. 7, 1952, in Bluffton, and they celebrated 67 years together. They spent their lives raising their sons, enjoying friends and family, and supporting their community. As a loyal and lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church for more than 74 years, he participated in numerous mission trips — traveling throughout the United States and to Africa and Jamaica. He was handy and skilled in many things and never met a challenge he couldn’t conquer.

As an avid sports fan, Doyle looked forward to cheering on his Dodgers and Purdue Boilermakers at every opportunity. He knew everything about automobiles and there wasn’t one he couldn’t repair.

Survivors include his wife, Carol, of Bluffton; his children, Tim R. (Libby) Stern of Rockford, Mich., and Mark N. (Suzanne) Stern of Kewanee, Ill.; and four grandchildren; Glen (Alexis) Stern of Detroit, Adam (Erin) Stern of Pittsburgh, Ashley (Kyle) Morey of Geneseo, Ill., and Ali Stern of Atkinson, Ill.

Doyle is also survived by his siblings, Ronald W. (Sandy) Stern of Indianapolis and Diane Tayrien of Orlando, Fla.; and his in-laws, Barbara Barger of Bluffton and Cora Barger of Decatur.

Doyle was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Joan Stern.

Funeral services for Doyle will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton. Rev. Larry Ray and Rev. Sherrie Drake will officiate. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. There will be additional calling one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in Doyle’s memory to the First United Methodist Church, Family LifeCare of Berne, or the Wells County Boys & Girls Club.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com