Donald Paul Hinshaw, 85, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Don was born June 2, 1934, in Wells County to Earl and Clarice Roose Hinshaw. A lifelong Wells County resident, he was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster High School and served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959. He retired from Franklin Electric in 1996 after 43 years of service.

On Christmas Eve in 1956, Donald and Barbara I. McKee were married in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Barbara of Bluffton; two sons, Donald K. (Maxine) Hinshaw and Brian P. (Lanie) Hinshaw, both of Bluffton; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald Hinshaw and Richard Hinshaw; and two sisters, Frances Williams and Doris Dale.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Thoma/ Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the hospice organization of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.