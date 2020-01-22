David D. “Foot” McCormick passed away early Wednesday evening, Jan. 15, 2020.

David was born Nov. 20, 1957, in Bluffton, to Kenneth D. and Alberta Colleen Compton McCormick. He was a 1976 graduate of Norwell High School. He was involved in the trucking business as a driver and dispatcher for a total of 30 years.

David “Foot” is survived by his mother, Alberta Colleen McCormick; two sons, Nick (Jennifer) McCormick of Henrico, Va., and Douglas McCormick of Liberty Center; a daughter, April (Chris) Steffen of Bluffton; three grandchildren, Noah, Hannah, and Elizabeth; his siblings, Bob (Penney) Burns of Bluffton, Jon (Robin) Burns of Van Wert, Ohio, Debbie McCormick of Bluffton, Tim (Lisa) McCormick of Bluffton, Tammy (Andy) Wenning of Craigville, and Cindy Bates of Ossian; along with his loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth D. McCormick.

Calling hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home, with Tony Garton officiating. A private burial will occur at a later date.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences at www.thomarich.com