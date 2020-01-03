Clyde Earl Hudson, 75, of rural Pennville, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home in Weeki Wachi, Fla. He was born on June 13, 1944 in Blackford County. He was married to Joyce (Zehner) Hudson on Saturday, Sept. 1, 1962 in Montpelier.

Survivors include his daughter, Faith (Lewis) Merchant of Weeki Wachi, Fla; son, Blake Hudson of Fort Wayne; and three grandchildren. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife and his parents Howard and Faye (Bennett) Hudson.

Calling hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service at 1 p.m. Sunday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier.

Interment will follow in Twin Hills I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville, IN.