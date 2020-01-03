Christine McShurley, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2019, at Marion General Hospital.

Christine was born in Rockport, Ky. to David and Rosie Robinson She married Max E. McShurley in Muncie on Aug. 30, 1946. Max preceded her in death on Apr. 24, 2006.

A 1946 graduate of New Castle High School, Christine was a past member of the Order of the Easter Star. She and Max owned and operated McShurley Shoes in Bluffton for many years.

Survivors include two brothers-in-law, Robert Fred of Englewood, Fla., and Rusty Marsh of Mechanicsburg, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Christine was preceded in death by a son, Steven K. McShurley; a brother, Charles Robinson; and three sisters, Henrietta Ward, Jean Fred, and Sharon Marsh.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Pastor Todd Graham will officiate. Burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America.

