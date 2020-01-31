Catherine I. Arivett, 86, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Huntington on Sept. 1, 1933, to Willis and Bessie (Penrod) Lash.

She married Wayne D. Arivett in Huntington on March 14, 1952; he preceded her in death on March 15, 2006.

She was a Class of 1951 Huntington High School graduate. Catherine retired from Memcor Corp. in 1985 in Huntington. Following retirement, she enjoyed working with Home Health Care part-time, quilting, playing Bingo and playing slot machines.

She is survived by her children, Nelson (Jacqui) Arivett of Bluffton, William (Nancy) Arivett of Huntington, Sandra Smeltzer and Rebecca Higginson of Bluffton and Pamela Mulford of Elkhart; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, a daughter, Rose Marie Tackett and a son, David Wayne Arivett, and 2 grandchildren.

Catherine’s wishes were to have no public services. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Elm Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorial may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.

