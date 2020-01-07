Carol E. Campbell, 66, of Liberty Center, passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence in Liberty Center.

Carol was born Nov. 17, 1953, in Muncie to Ralph and Olive Fleming Skinner. A 1972 graduate of Norwell High School, Carol worked as an RN with Wells Community Hospital and Bluffton Regional Medical Center as a surgical nurse for 30 years, retiring in 2018.

Carol was an active member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church.

On May 26, 1973, at the Murray Church, Carol and Ronald “Ron” W. Campbell were married.

Survivors include her husband, Ron of Liberty Center, and three children, Heidi Baldock of Marion, Anthony (Molly) Campbell of Bluffton and Jeremy (Sarah) Campbell of Uniondale. She was a loving grandma to six grandchildren, Joshua and Eryn McMillan, Sophia Campbell and Madison, Ada and Emma Campbell.

Carol is also survived by siblings, Barbara Collins of Tennessee, Duwaine (Diane) Skinner of Texas, Thomas (Betty) Skinner of Eaton, Ind., and Nancy Pulley of Markle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Norman Skinner; and a sister, Joyce Browning.

A service to celebrate Carol’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Liberty Center Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place later at McFarren Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Carol’s memory to the Liberty Center Baptist Church or to the Marion General Cancer Center.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Campbell family at www.thomarich.com