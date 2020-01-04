Betty Jean Lightle (nee Beyring), 67, of Montpelier, passed away Jan. 1, 2020.

Born on Jan. 9, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the youngest of four daughters born to Glen and Lena Woerner Beyring. She and her husband, Thomas L. Lightle, shared 38 years of marriage.

Betty graduated from Colerain High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1970. She received her BS in education with a major in German and a minor in education from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1974. She received her MA in education with a major in learning disabilities and a minor in German from Ball State University in Muncie in 1978.

Betty was a high school teacher in numerous Indiana high schools for 35 years. She most enjoyed teaching German language classes. She also taught special ed classes towards the end of her career. Most of her teaching years were spent at Blackford High School in Blackford County.

Betty was a member of the Eden Church in Muncie, where she was a member of the Handbell Choir. She was an active member of the Tri Kappa service sorority and the Blackford Federation of Teachers, where she held the position of secretary for several years. Betty was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling on bus tours. She also enjoyed traveling abroad on several occasions. Betty is remembered for her sense of humor and her keen memory for details.

Loving survivors include her husband, Thomas L. Lightle of Montpelier; mother, Lena Beyring of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Nancy (Kenneth) Watts of Maineville, Ohio, Judith Van Name (Harold Leshem Jr.) of Vero Beach, Fla., and Karen (Gary) Bonnell of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother-in-law, John Lightle (LeRoy Imler) of Marion; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Jim) Frantz of Poneto. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and her beloved pet, Truman.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, Glen Beyring; brothers-in-law, Lyle Lightle and Neldon Lightle; and mother-in-law, Nellie Lightle.

Funeral arrangements are being handles by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to charity of choice or Blackford County Animal Shelter, 2525N-200E, Hartford City, IN 47348.