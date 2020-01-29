Barbara Jean Lipp Clancy, 75, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born on Aug. 5, 1944 to Vaughn and Alvina Thiele Lipp.

Barbara had been a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church of Lake Worth, Fla. She graduated from Ossian High School in May of 1962 and was employed at Fort Wayne Newspapers following graduation. She moved to Alexandria, Va. and worked for the FBI. Barbara married Harold L. Clancy Jr. on Dec. 2, 1964. They later moved to Florida where they resided for 40-plus years. She worked for Target Corporation and the Children’s Home Society while living in Lake Worth, Fla. They moved to Ossian in November of 2016. Her husband, Harold passed on Nov. 25, 2016.

Barbara is survived by her son, Michael P. Clancy of New Orleans, La.; siblings, Linda (Steve) Pesco, Lynn (Jan) Lipp, and Norm (Carolyn) Lipp, all of Ossian; niece, Debbie (Mike) Lampton; nephews, Dave (Paula) Lipp and Daniel (Jennifer) Lipp; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, followed a 1 p.m. Celebration of Life. Officiating will be Pastor Bob Miller and entombment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Ossian, at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur.

