Arlene Pace, 74, of Bluffton, passed Tuesday evening at her residence with her family by her side.

Arlene was born in Harlan, Ky., on Jan. 2, 1946, to Ben and Letisha (Hall) Pace; both parents preceded her in death. She married George “Cot” Pace; he preceded her in death in 2005. Arlene was a homemaker and focused on raising her family.

She is survived by four children, Susie (Ryan) Campbell of Warren, Ruby F. (Frank) Davis of Bluffton, Lettie Vaughn of Bluffton, and George (Crystal) Pace of Arjay, Ky. Arlene is also survived by three sisters, Elizabeth (George) McKinney of Big Stone Gap, Va., and Irene (Jack) Patterson of Kenver, Ky., and Pauline Pace of Evarts, Ky.; one brother, George (Sheryl) Pace of Kenver, Ky.; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Arlene had a love for her animals, “Tiney” her dog and “Tom Boy” her cat.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Will Pace; and a son-in-law, Kemp Vaughn.

Visitation will be held at Dizney Pentecostal Church in Dizney, Ky., on Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., at which time funeral services will be conducted at the church. Burial will take place at the Pace Family Cemetery, Harlan County, Kentucky.

Memorials may be given to the Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton are in care of local arrangements.

