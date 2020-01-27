Home State & National News AP source: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to investigation AP source: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to investigation January 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Former one-room school razed State & National News Prof arrested at protest may file suit State & National News China seeks to stem infection rate