Anita Ellis Dold passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, Jan. 1, 2020 at the WillowBrook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio.

Anita was born Nov. 4, 1924 in Decatur, Illinois to Harry D. and Dorothy S. Ellis. She moved to Indianapolis in 1934 and attended Public School #60. She graduated from Shortridge High School in 1942 and from Butler University in 1946, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Upon her marriage in 1947 to Leslie A. Dold of Marion, they moved to Danville for two years and then to Bluffton. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, the American Red Cross, the Foltz Literary Club, the Tri Kappa Sorority, the Study Club and several bridge clubs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Les; her sisters, Doris and Helen; her brother, Harry; and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Sondra) Dold and Nancy Westfield; her grandchildren, Kirsten (Tony) DeMuzio, Kelly (Nate) Grischott, and Amy Dold; her daughter-in-law Pat Dold; and her great-grandchildren Madeleine, Gabriella, Aubrey and Brayden.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Sherrie Drake will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service. Memorials can be made in Anita’s memory can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com