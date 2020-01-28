Amanda Jo Booher, 40, of Montpelier, died at 4:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was born April 28, 1979, in Grant County.

Survivors include her father, Dale Henderson Jr. of Bluffton; her mother, Teresa E. Mansbarger Shoffner of Bluffton; her husband, Adam Booher of Montpelier; two daughters, Samantha Rochelle Booher of Montpelier and Sarah Marie Booher of Hartford City; a stepdaughter, Kyrsti Ann Erb of Hartford City; a stepson, Brian Thomas Erb of Hartford City; a grandson; her maternal grandmother, Crystal Mansbarger of Montpelier; a brother, Jeffery Allen Shoffner of Montpelier; two stepbrothers, Jimmie Ray Shoffner of Virginia and Brad Henderson of Gas City; and a stepsister, Melissa Dishman of Alabama

She was preceded in death by a brother, Tomas John Shoffner.

Calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the McFarren Cemetery in Wells County.