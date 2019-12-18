Home Opinions The insane effort to make homeless encampments a de facto constitutional right The insane effort to make homeless encampments a de facto constitutional right December 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Remembering Rachel Eckert and her spirit, tenacity Opinions US blocks examination of crimes against humanity Opinions Welcome back, Bing, Andy, Nat, Elvis, Perry, and many others