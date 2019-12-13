Sawyer J. Williams, infant, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Bluffton.

Sawyer was born Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Wayne to Jared I. Williams and Moriah N. Goedtel.

He is survived by his parents along with his twin sister, Savannah A. Williams of Bluffton; siblings, Karsen J. Williams of Coldwater, Mich., and Sean M. King of Bluffton; and grandmothers, Kerry Goedtel of Bluffton and Belinda Gratz of Bronson, Mich.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry L. Williams.

A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Gearnand Cemetery in Wells County.

Arrangements are being handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Online condolences: www.thomarich.com