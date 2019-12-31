Samuel D. Gillum, 72, of Keystone, died on Dec. 28, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on June 10, 1947 in Portland to Howard Gillum and Helen (Pauling) Gillum. He married Janet (Paxson) Gillum in March of 1972 in Pennville.

He is survived by his wife; son, Kevin (Tonya) Gillum of rural Poneto; daughter, Rebecca Gillum of Frisco City, Ala.; three sisters, Susan (Dave) Schrock of Portland, Sharon Thompson of Portland and Cindy Courtney of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one grandchild.

Per his request, there will be no services held.