Home Opinions Remembering Rachel Eckert and her spirit, tenacity Remembering Rachel Eckert and her spirit, tenacity December 18, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions The insane effort to make homeless encampments a de facto constitutional right Opinions US blocks examination of crimes against humanity Opinions Welcome back, Bing, Andy, Nat, Elvis, Perry, and many others