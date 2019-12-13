Rachel I. Eckert, 41, of Markle, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence surrounded by the love of her family.

Rachel was born March 31, 1978, in Bluffton, to Max and Stephenie Johnson Murchland. Her parents survive. She married Jeremy Eckert Oct. 21, 2000, in Huntington. He survives and resides in Markle.

Rachel was a 1996 graduate of Norwell High School and received her associate’s degree in early childhood development from Ivy Tech. For over 20 years she has been an insurance underwriter for K & K Insurance in Fort Wayne. She was a member of ITown Church in Bluffton. Rachel was a true “sports mom;”

you could find her on the bleachers all the time cheering on her children.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Jeremy; one son, Max, and one daughter, Macy, both at home; her parents, Max and Stephenie Murchland of Markle; one brother, Nate (Angie Miller) Murchland of Markle; her in-laws, Frederick and Carla Rock of Middleville, Mich.; and maternal grandparents, Felix and Joan Johnson of Markle. Rachel is also survived by her beloved dog Bauer and her cat Gypsy.

Rachel was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Eugene and Mary Jane Murchland.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kyle Reinhard officiating. Burial will be at Markle Cemetery, Huntington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Macy and Max’s Educational Fund in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.

McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com